Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.50. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

