HedgeTrade Market Cap Achieves $257.58 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001762 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $257.58 million and approximately $92,555.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.56 or 0.00223389 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

