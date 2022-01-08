HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

Get HEICO alerts:

Shares of HEI traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.63. 450,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,741. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $151.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average of $136.97.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 33.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 5.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.