Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $240.47, but opened at $250.00. Helen of Troy shares last traded at $241.70, with a volume of 2,004 shares.

The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 144.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 91,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79.

About Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

