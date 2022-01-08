Helmet.insure (HELMET) Market Cap Reaches $4.36 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $278,671.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00060025 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00079154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.57 or 0.07646471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00075184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,876.25 or 1.00046563 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,477,628 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

