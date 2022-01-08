HempCoin Price Tops $0.0048 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $848.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HempCoin has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,719,338 coins and its circulating supply is 264,584,188 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

