Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €89.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.80 ($104.32).

HEN3 opened at €74.20 ($84.32) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €80.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

