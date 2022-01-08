Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

NYSE HESM opened at $28.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $963.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 13.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 275.7% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 30,544 shares during the last quarter.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

