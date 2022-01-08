Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on HXGBY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 144,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,948. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

