HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEXO. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Monday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE:HEXO traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33. The firm has a market cap of C$305.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.29. HEXO has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

