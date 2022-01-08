Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

HIK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.43) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($38.81) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.15) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.15) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,682 ($36.14).

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 2,134 ($28.76) on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,087 ($28.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,703 ($36.42). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,275.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,421.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

