HILLSTREAM BIOPHARMA, INC. Prices IPO at $5.00-$6.00 Per Share (HILS)

HILLSTREAM BIOPHARMA, INC. (HILS) plans to raise $16 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, January 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 3,000,000 shares at $5.00-$6.00 per share.

HILLSTREAM BIOPHARMA, INC. has a market cap of $56.7 million.

ThinkEquity served as the underwriter for the IPO.

HILLSTREAM BIOPHARMA, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Hillstream BioPharma is a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (“IMCD”) for treatment resistant cancers. Our most advanced product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer, targeting a variety of solid tumors. In a clinical pilot study conducted in Germany by the University of Heidelberg, the active drug in HSB-1216 was found to reduce tumor burden in treatment resistant cancers, including triple negative breast cancer (“TNBC”) and epithelial carcinomas. Our goal is to submit an investigational new drug application (“IND”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in 2022 and start a clinical study with HSB-1216 in 2022; however, no assurance can be provided that our IND will be accepted by the FDA in 2022, if at all. If our IND is accepted by the FDA, our HSB-1216 clinical study will focus on expanding upon the clinical pilot study conducted in Germany. If we are able to start our clinical study with HSB-1216 in 2022, we anticipate that initial clinical data from such trial will be released either the end of 2022 or early 2023. We use Quatramer™, our proprietary tumor targeting platform, to enhance the uptake of HSB-1216 in the tumor microenvironment (“TME”) with an extended duration of action and minimal off-target toxicity. In addition, Trident Artificial Intelligence (“TAI” or “TridentAI”), our artificial intelligence precision medicine platform, is used to identify biomarkers in our clinical programs to target specific patient segments. “.

HILLSTREAM BIOPHARMA, INC. was founded in 2017 and has 2 employees. The company is located at 1200 Route 22 East, Suite 2000 Bridgewater, NJ 08807 and can be reached via phone at (908) 955-3140 or on the web at http://www.hillstreambio.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for HILLSTREAM BIOPHARMA INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HILLSTREAM BIOPHARMA INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.