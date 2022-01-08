Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Down 34.7% in December

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:HSTO remained flat at $$0.31 on Friday. 985,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,735. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.78. Histogen has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,018.14% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Histogen will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Histogen by 124.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Histogen by 20.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Histogen during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Histogen during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Histogen by 67.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Histogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

