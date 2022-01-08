Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce sales of $62.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $63.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $235.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $238.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $250.90 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $258.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

HBNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 38,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 95.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,204,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 61,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,784. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

