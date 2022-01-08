Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 561,831 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 62,464 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 2.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $94,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in American Express by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of American Express by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

AXP stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.93. 55,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,805. The company has a market cap of $134.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.