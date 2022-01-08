Hosking Partners LLP Has $14.72 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 30,702 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.26.

INTC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.58. 670,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,569,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

