Hosking Partners LLP Has $2.13 Million Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,126 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,800 shares of company stock worth $275,378. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $14.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

