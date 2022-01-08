Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,591 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Altice USA worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 2,500 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.