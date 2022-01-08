Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 786,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBRDA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $148.81 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $138.04 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.