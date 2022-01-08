Hosking Partners LLP Sells 25,007 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,007 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.22 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

