Hosking Partners LLP Sells 9,997 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of WestRock by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of WestRock by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

