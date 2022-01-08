Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,016 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 114,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 146.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $1,892,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $62.31 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

