Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after buying an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,027,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,695,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 201,725 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.32. 446,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.54. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $119.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.