H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Lowered to C$15.50 at TD Securities

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.89.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.29 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.99 and a twelve month high of C$17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.29.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Alexander Danial Avery bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,353,400. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.50 per share, with a total value of C$155,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,339,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,764,420. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 92,160 shares of company stock worth $1,371,113.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

