Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM opened at $7.34 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $79,092,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,057 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,545 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,459,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 593.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 667,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 571,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.