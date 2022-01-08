Hudock Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $228.31 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total value of $1,198,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,759 shares of company stock worth $123,269,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

