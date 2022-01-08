Hudock Inc. Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 427.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.67.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $378.65 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $278.95 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

