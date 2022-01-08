Hudock Inc. Has $36,000 Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.76 and its 200 day moving average is $132.41. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.24.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

