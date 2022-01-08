Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Lowered to $418.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $476.00 to $418.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Humana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $492.00 to $529.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $488.98.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM opened at $363.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Humana by 9.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 10.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Humana by 7.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 79,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.