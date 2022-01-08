Humana (NYSE:HUM) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $490.00 to $415.00. The company traded as low as $351.47 and last traded at $356.28, with a volume of 73098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $367.53.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.98.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $446.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.17.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

