Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Truist

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) had its target price lowered by Truist from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $95.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 48,724 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 100,388 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 294,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,463 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

