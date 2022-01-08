ichi.farm Price Hits $3.92 on Top Exchanges (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00058097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00080754 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.93 or 0.07378771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.47 or 0.99671966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00071163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006769 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

