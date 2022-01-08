ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Stock Price Up 4.4%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s share price rose 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 3,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 254,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

ICL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.0837 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

