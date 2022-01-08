ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICLR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICON Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.17.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $280.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.89.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ICON Public will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in ICON Public by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in ICON Public by 393.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 21.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

