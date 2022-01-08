IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $576.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $455.23 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

