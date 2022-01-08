Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,968 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 61.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $798,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,331,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 49.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB stock opened at $143.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

