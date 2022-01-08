Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $215.75 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $148.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.08.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

