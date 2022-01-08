Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 244,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,870,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $1,969,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 420.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $327.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.42 and its 200 day moving average is $317.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.