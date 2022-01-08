Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises 1.2% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $45,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $313.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

