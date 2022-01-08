Ieq Capital LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW opened at $257.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $173.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.93 and its 200 day moving average is $218.33.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.71.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.