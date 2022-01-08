Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 4.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $179,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 11.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 563,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $191,230,000 after acquiring an additional 56,840 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 799,415 shares of company stock worth $264,680,095. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $332.46 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $924.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

