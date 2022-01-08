Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,042 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

McDonald’s stock opened at $267.06 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.