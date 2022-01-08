II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Sells $25,865.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $25,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Walter Robert Bashaw II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of II-VI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $98,000.00.

II-VI stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. II-VI Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. II-VI’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,382,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

