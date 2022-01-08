Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $399.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Illumina has outperformed its industry in the past one year. The robust year-over-year improvement in Core Illumina businesses in the third quarter 2021 looks encouraging. Contributions from the recently-concluded GRAIL acquisition also buoy optimism. The company exited the third quarter with better-than-expected results. On the flip side, in the third quarter of 2021, Illumina’s research and development expenses increased 153.5%, whereas selling, general & administrative expenses rose a stupendous 357.8% over the year-ago period. Escalating costs led to huge operating losses in the quarter and are building significant pressure on the company’s bottom line. This has compelled Illumina to slash its full-year adjusted EPS guidance. Deterioration in the short-term cash level raises concerns.”

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Illumina from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $439.31.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $370.36 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.04 and a 200-day moving average of $431.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 276.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after acquiring an additional 472,700 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $172,030,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.