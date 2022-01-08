Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 41,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 82,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Impac Mortgage had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Impac Mortgage by 30.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

