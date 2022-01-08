Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $554.08

Shares of Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 554.08 ($7.47) and traded as low as GBX 510.11 ($6.87). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 512 ($6.90), with a volume of 470,145 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 554.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 518.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 11.83. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.30. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.02%.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

