Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

IMO traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The firm has a market cap of C$33.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.17. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$24.01 and a 52-week high of C$48.71.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.3200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

