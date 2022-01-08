Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$51.00 at CSFB

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price (up previously from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.55.

Shares of IMO opened at C$48.59 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$24.01 and a 1-year high of C$48.71. The company has a market cap of C$33.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

