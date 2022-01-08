Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$51.00 at CSFB

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price (up previously from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.55.
Shares of IMO opened at C$48.59 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$24.01 and a 1-year high of C$48.71. The company has a market cap of C$33.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
