Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of IOR remained flat at $$11.95 during trading hours on Friday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

