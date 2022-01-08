Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $676,645.16

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $676,645.16 and $1,987.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00058713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00078301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.26 or 0.07525885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00074109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,205.94 or 0.99673701 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006988 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

